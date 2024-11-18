Heartbroken Camilla mourns death of beloved dog Beth

The Queen has been left heartbroken after the death of her beloved dog and “much-loved companion” Beth.

The Jack Russell terrier was adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, just like her other rescue dog Bluebell.

Beth was described as the Queen’s ‘much-loved companion’ (Chris Jackson/PA)

Buckingham Palace posted the news on social media alongside a montage of images of the Queen’s pet, with the message describing the joy the animal brought to Camilla.

“A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire,” the post read.

It is understood Beth had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down at the weekend.

Beth, along with Bluebell, was so loved by Camilla that she even featured on the Queen’s coronation gown, with goldwork motifs of the two dogs embroidered onto the historic dress which Camilla wore to be crowned.

Camilla and Charles with Beth, left, and Bluebell (Danny Lawson/PA)

Beth made a number of appearances at royal engagements at Camilla’s side over the years.

Camilla took Beth along to compete in a loyalty duel with the late TV presenter and dog-lover Paul O’Grady and his dog Sausage at Battersea’s Brands Hatch centre in Kent in 2022 for the filming of the hit show For The Love Of Dogs.

Beth helped the then-Duchess of Cornwall unveil a plaque on a visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home (Steve Parsons/PA)

The royal pet managed to ignore toys and treats to run back to her owner to win the trial.

And in 2020, Beth helped Camilla unveil a plaque as they opened new kennels for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

A sausage was tied around a rope attached to a curtain covering the sign commemorating Camilla’s visit, with the then-duchess laughing as Beth grabbed the treat to pull the drape away.

Camilla with Paul O’Grady and her two adopted dogs Bluebell and Beth (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and O’Grady, who died last year, was a long-time ambassador for the animal welfare charity.

The Queen gave a home to Beth in 2011 when she was a three-month-old unwanted puppy, and Bluebell in 2012 after she was found wandering alone in a London park with a painful skin condition.