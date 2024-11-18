Forbes vows Scotland will capitalise on ‘opportunities’ of net zero transition

The Scottish Government is determined to create an “investor-friendly environment” in order to capitalise on the “opportunities” of the net zero transition, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said.

Speaking ahead of a meeting on Monday with senior figures in the offshore wind and hydrogen industries, Ms Forbes said Scotland has the potential to become a “global powerhouse of green energy”.

She said to achieve that it was necessary to make it “as easy as possible” for people to invest in Scotland, and said she wanted investors to know the country is “open for business”.

“Scotland’s potential to become a global powerhouse of clean and renewable energy is without question,” she said.

“To fulfil that potential, we must make it as easy possible for people to invest here.

“My message to new and potential investors is clear: Scotland is open for business.

“We have the talent, the skills and the natural resources to be a leading player in the energy transition.

“The Scottish Government is determined to create an investor-friendly environment to capitalise on the opportunities created by the global transition to net zero.”

During the meeting, which comes ahead of the Hydrogen For Life conference in London, Ms Forbes is expected to highlight Scotland’s potential for hydrogen production and export.

There are currently more than 100 green hydrogen projects under development in Scotland.

The government is also soon expected to announce the first tranche of new investments in the offshore wind supply chain.

Over the next five years, up to £500 million is due to be delivered through the publicly owned Scottish National Investment Bank and economic agencies to leverage up to £1.5 billion of additional private investment.