Faster testing of hypersonic defence under new Aukus deal, MoD says

Faster testing of “battle-winning capabilities” that could include long-range strike missiles will be enabled by a new agreement between the UK, US and Australia, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Joint work between the trilateral Aukus partnership will accelerate the development of hypersonic vehicles – which travel faster than the speed of sound – and keep the countries “ahead of our adversaries”, Defence Secretary John Healey said.

Hypersonic weapons can include long-range strike missiles capable of being launched from land, sea or air.

Multiple test flights of vehicles that can be used in a range of activities will take place under the new arrangement, the Ministry of Defence said.

The three countries will be able to access “collective resources, shared testing facilities and pooled technical expertise” as part of the agreement, it said.

The ministry said the arrangement would also open the door to procurement opportunities across some UK suppliers and create “a number of” high-skilled jobs in Britain.

Mr Healey said: “This landmark arrangement with our US and Australian partners demonstrates the commitment of Aukus partners to staying at the forefront of battle-winning defence technology.

“By combining our expertise and resources with those of our closest allies, we are accelerating the development of crucial hypersonic capabilities.

“This work will keep us ahead of our adversaries on the battlefield, enhance our collective security and contribute to maintaining peace and stability in an increasingly complex and dangerous world.”