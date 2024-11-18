Blind photographer captures mouth and feet artists to challenge stereotypes

A blind photographer who captured artists with disabilities that paint using their mouths or feet has said he hopes to challenge “stereotypical views of disability”.

Ian Treherne, 46, known as The Blind Photographer, was born with RP Type 2 Usher Syndrome, a condition that causes both blindness and deafness and sees a 5% pinhole of sight.

He harnesses his disability to create his images, specialising in black-and-white photography that uses light and dark to capture his subjects.

Rob Trent, who was born with arthrogryposis, focuses much of his imagery on serene, water-influenced landscapes in his work (Ian Treherne/PA)

The series of photographs called SHADOWS & SUBSTANCE: The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Through ‘The Blind Photographer’s’ Lens shows artists in their studios using their hands or feet to paint their artworks.

Mr Treherne told the PA news agency it was “great” to photograph the artists from the UK’s Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) collective, and that he recognised commonalities between them.

“It was like having a silent understanding that we all had disabilities and we are dealing with big obstacles, but I think having that creative trait, we’re kind of persistent in finding solutions,” he said.

“That was something that I recognised amongst the five artists, they’d all have quite different personalities but the one thing that they all seem to have was determination, persistence and the love for art.”

He said he has learned to overcome challenges and uses a memory map to help him take photographs.

Bazza West became quadriplegic after a car accident aged 19 and uses mouth painting as a form of self-expression (Ian Treherne/PA)

“As a photographer with limited eyesight, I just learned how to work around the challenges and the obstacles and find my own solutions to take the portraits,” he said.

“That’s generally how I work, whether I’m photographing or outdoors, is trying to build a memory map of points of the environment to help me build a picture so I can navigate and work around the artist.

“At the same time, I’ve got an incredible level of curiosity so I get really passionate and excited about finding nooks and crannies so I’m always pushing the boundaries of finding new angles to showcase people a bit differently, rather than just a generic portrait.”

Artist Rob Trent, 66, was born with arthrogryposis and typically paints landscapes and seascapes using his mouth.

He was photographed by Mr Treherne for the series and told PA: “I thought it was incredible. It was really cool to see how we both use our disability to shape what we do.

Ian Treherne was born with a condition that causes both blindness and deafness (Annex/PA)

“It doesn’t define us, but it helps us create something from a different angle and perspective.”

Mr Trent, a member of MFPA, added: “It’s really great to be part of the community. We’ve all got different styles. We share ideas with each other and we meet up when we can.

“It’s really great to feel part of something like that.”

Mr Treherne said he hoped to challenge stereotypes with the series.

“When I was growing up, imagery of people with disabilities weren’t particularly positive, and that’s something that I incorporate with my work, to show a better representation and show the misconceptions as well,” he said.

Jacky Archer, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1985, turned to painting after losing the use of her limbs in 2002 (Ian Treherne/PA)

“It was about changing stereotypical views of disability, capturing how the mouth and foot painting artists in their living and showing what ability they do have and how they’re able to create in the way that they do.”

The photography series has been released by the MFPA preceding a physical exhibition in 2025.