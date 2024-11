Thousands march to Cenotaph in honour of Jewish servicemen and women

A record number of people participated in a march to honour Jewish men and women who fought and gave their lives for their country.

Nearly 3,000 people marched from Horse Guards Parade down Whitehall to the Cenotaph, to mark the 103rd anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish servicemen at the Cenotaph in central London.

Thousands marched from Horse Guards Parade to the Cenotaph (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

This year, the historic event had the theme of “Marching Together, Standing Tall” to show solidarity with British Jews standing against rising antisemitism.

Veterans and families of fallen veterans walked together alongside Jewish Cadets and the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB) during the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) parade.

The event took place 103 years after the laying of the first Star of David wreath in 1921 by a group of Jewish ex-soldiers from the Judeans – the 38th, 39th and 40th battalions of the Royal Fusiliers.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaking at the annual parade by AJEX (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It also marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Operation Market Garden, the Battles of Imphal and Kohima and the end of the Battle of Monte Cassino, as well as the 10th anniversary of the end of UK combat operations in Afghanistan.

The service at the Cenotaph was conducted by the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE, AJEX Chaplain Rabbi Major Reuben Livingstone and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, who said prayers in honour of those who served as well as in support of today’s armed forces.

D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh, 99, lays a wreath during the annual parade by AJEX, the Jewish Military Association (Aaron Chown/PA)

Commemorative wreaths in the shape of the Star of David, were laid by senior members of AJEX, The Board of Deputies of British Jews, religious representatives, fellow veterans organisations and military leaders.

Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich, Mervyn Kersh, a 99-year-old D-Day Veteran, and Henny Franks an 101-year-old veteran also laid wreaths.

Henny Franks, 101, (left) Kindertransport survivor lays a wreath during the annual parade by AJEX, the Jewish Military Association (Aaron Chown/PA)

Defence minister Lord Vernon Coaker also laid a wreath in honour of all British Service personnel who have died in conflicts since the Second World War.

A minute of silence was held and the national anthem was sung, marking the end of the ceremony.

AJEX works to continue remembrance of the Jewish contribution to the military, combat antisemitism through education, and provide welfare for Jewish veterans and their families.