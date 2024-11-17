Glastonbury tickets sell out in less than 40 minutes

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have sold out in less than 40 minutes, the festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, said.

The passes went on sale at 9am, and event organisers said at 9.35am all the tickets were gone.

Prices are at £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, which is an £18.50 rise from the 2024 cost of £355 plus a £5 booking fee.

On X, the event said: “Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now sold out.

“Thanks to everyone who bought one and sorry to those who missed out, on a morning when demand was much higher than supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025.”

Seller See Tickets wrote: “Tickets for @Glastonbury Festival 2025 are now SOLD OUT. Confirmation emails are going out now.

“Thank you to everyone who bought tickets this morning and sorry to those who missed out.”

Last year, the main tickets were gone in less than an hour, after being put on sale at 9am.

The first group of 2025 tickets for coach travel went in less than 30 minutes, earlier this week.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis has previously said 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, to allow the land to rest and recover.

However, she is already in talks with acts to headline in 2025 after last year saw two female headliners on the Pyramid Stage, Dua Lipa on Friday and SZA on Sunday.

The 2024 festival also saw Coldplay make history as the first act to headline the festival five times.