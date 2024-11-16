Irish president leads tributes to comedian and actor Jon Kenny

The Irish president has led tributes to comedian and actor Jon Kenny, who has died at the age of 66.

The Limerick actor was best known as one half of the comic duo D’Unbelievables with Pat Shortt.

Mr Kenny died on Friday in Galway Clinic, his wife Margie Kenny told the Limerick Leader on Saturday.

He was a popular comedy performer, writer and actor, appearing in Angela’s Ashes, Father Ted, The Van and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

In a statement, President Michael D Higgins said Mr Kenny had an “extraordinary talent”.

“With his impeccable, natural talent for humour and an ability to raise a laugh with just the slightest action, Jon brought so much joy and laughter in his work with Pat Shortt as one half of the D’Unbelievables,” Mr Higgins said.

“Immensely popular amongst all his colleagues, for Pat Shortt it will be an incredible loss of his partner in showbusiness.

“With his solo work and beyond, including his outstanding work as a stage and film actor and poet, Jon Kenny has left what is a substantial body of work which will be recalled with the greatest warmth by the Irish public.

“It was part of the generosity of his character that he spoke about his health issues, and in this he demonstrated his trademark warmth and humour, while providing an inspiration to those suffering from their own illnesses.

“May I extend my deepest sympathies to Jon’s wife, Margie, to his children Leah and Aaron, and to all of his family, friends and fellow performers.

“He will be deeply missed by all those who appreciated his extraordinary talent.”

In a statement, Taoiseach Simon Harris said Kenny was a “gifted performer”.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I have learned of the death of writer, actor and comedian Jon Kenny,” he said.

“Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word.

“Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.

“Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D’Unbelievables.

“I was in his native Limerick last night when word of his death came through and to say he is beloved is a huge understatement.

“I personally admired the honest and reflective way Jon spoke about illness with Oliver Callan on radio earlier this year. Like everything he did, it was very human and very real.

“To Jon’s family, friends and huge circle of colleagues and peers, I am truly sorry for your loss.”

Deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin said: “Deeply saddened at the passing of Jon Kenny, one of our most iconic actors and comedians.

“Through the D’Unbelievables, and his appearances on stage and on screen, Jon made us smile.

“He was an entertainer to his core. Deepest sympathies to his wife Margie and family at this time.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald described Kenny as a “comedic genius”, adding: “Along with his compadre Pat Shortt – (he) connected with the unique humour and wit of the Irish people in a very special way.

“He leaves the best legacy – he made people laugh and smile.

“Jon Kenny will be deeply missed. My heartfelt condolences to Jon’s wife Margy, his children, his wide circle of friends, and all who loved him.”

Fellow comedian and performer Dara O Briain posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Jon was a lovely, lovely man, and a comedy powerhouse.

“D’Unbeliveables opened the door to all the rest of us, doing epic tours and dragging the audience, sometimes bodily, into a mad world of their creation. A unique man, and will be missed.”

Comedy duo Johnny “Smacks” McMahon and Johnny “B” O’Brien, known collectively as the Two Johnnies, posted on their Instagram account: “A great light has gone out. The magical mad man that was Jon Kenny. Incredibly funny and warm, a massive influence on us.

“Last time he came to Cahir to be on the radio with us, he brought us a gift of a bunch of bananas and ate half them live on air. They don’t make them like him any more.”