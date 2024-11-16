Farmers protest outside Welsh Labour conference as Starmer defends Budget

Sir Keir Starmer has told the Welsh Labour conference he would defend Labour’s Budget “all day long” as farmers protested against inheritance tax changes outside the venue.

Hailing a “new era” of Labour Wales and Labour Britain “pulling in the same direction”, the Prime Minister said the Welsh branch had “carried the torch” for the party during 14 years of Conservative rule in Westminster.

In his first address as Prime Minister to the conference, Sir Keir praised the election of 27 MPs in July, making Wales a “Tory-free zone” .

As he spoke, farmers unhappy with the changes to inheritance tax unveiled in Rachel Reeves’ first Budget gathered with tractors outside the conference venue in protest.

Protest organisers Digon yw Digon – which translates as Enough in Enough – said: “Our Government isn’t working or listening to us.”

Gareth Wyn Jones, a Welsh farmer and YouTuber, said farmers will deliver a letter to Sir Keir which begins: “Don’t bite the hand that feed you.”

Mr Wyn Jones told Sky News: “They’re destroying an industry that’s already on its knees and struggling, absolutely struggling, mentally, emotionally and physically.

“We need Government support, not more hindrance, so we can produce food to feed the nation.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan, addressing staff during a visit to Airbus in Broughton, Flintshire on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Wyn Jones disputed the Government’s estimation that only 500 farming estates in the UK will be affected by the inheritance tax changes.

He said: “Look, a lot of farmers in this country are in their 70s and 80s, they haven’t handed their farms down because that’s the way it’s always been, they’ve always known there was never going to be inheritance tax.”

A row has erupted over the new taxes for farms worth more than £1 million, exacerbated by uncertainty about the figures Ms Reeves based the decision on.

Treasury data shows that around three-quarters of farmers will pay nothing in inheritance tax as a result of the controversial changes announced in the Budget last month.

However, farmers have challenged the figures, pointing instead to data from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs which suggests 66% of farm businesses are worth more than the £1 million threshold at which inheritance tax will now need to be paid.

Sir Keir did not mention the inheritance tax explicitly in his speech, but said he would defend the “tough decisions” his Government has made.

“Make no mistake, I will defend our decisions in the Budget all day long, adding: “I will defend facing up to the harsh light of fiscal reality.

“I will defend the tough decisions that would necessary to stabilise our economy and I will defend protecting the pay slips of working people, fixing the foundations of our economy and investing in the future of Britain and the future of Wales, finally turning the page on austerity once and for all.”

He also hailed the “record figure” of £21 billion allocated to Wales in the Budget.

Labour won 27 out of 32 Parliamentary seats in Wales in the general election, wiping out the Conservatives, who now have no MPs in Wales.

Sir Keir said Wales has “carried the torch” for the Labour Party while Conservatives were in power in Westminster.

“We are ready for a new era. Labour Wales and Labour Britain pulling in the same direction, the full force of our nation once again serving the people of Wales.”

The Government also announced £13 million of funding to help steelworkers affected by job losses in Port Talbot, including to set up their own businesses.

It will go to workers, families and businesses affected by the closure of the blast furnaces at the giant Tata Steel site.

Welsh First Minster Eluned Morgan, who took over as the leader of Welsh Labour in August, will announce during the party conference £22 million to tackle NHS waiting lists in Wales, in addition to £28 million already pledged.