McGuinness thanks supporters as he completes Children In Need cycle ride

TV presenter and radio host Paddy McGuinness has said supporters helped him keep the pedals turning on his charity cycle ride from Wales to Scotland for BBC Children In Need.

The Top Gear presenter began his journey on Monday at Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground, and described how Glasgow was “lit up in sunshine” as he approached the finish line in the city on Friday.

The 51-year-old undertook the 300 miles of Radio 2’s Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge on his dream childhood bike, the Raleigh Chopper, with his bike painted in the colours of the charity’s mascot, Pudsey.

Just before 9am he was surprised with a visit from Sir Tom Hunter who has pledged to match every donation up to £3 million through the Hunter Foundation.

Paddy McGuinness has been cycling from Wales to Scotland (BBC/PA)

Crowds of people lined the city streets and cheered him on as he cycled towards BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay headquarters, arriving at 10.28am.

He was welcomed by Zoe Ball, who was presenting a live broadcast of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in the foyer.

As he arrived he said: “I can’t believe it. Coming out of East Kilbride and I were looking at Glasgow, and it was lit up in sunshine.

“And the streets were lined, I had Sir Tom at the side of me as well. I came around the corner there, what a sight, what a feeling, thank you so much everybody. Wow.”

So far more than £7.5 million has been raised for Children In Need.

McGuinness has raised more than £5 million for Children In Need so far (BBC/PA)

Members of the Lomond School Pipe Band piped him into the building and singer Chesney Hawkes performed his classic hit The One and Only.

McGuinness set off on the last leg from Strathaven to Glasgow early on Friday morning and said he would miss the journey when he went back to his usual job presenting Radio 2’s Smile Every Sunday.

Speaking after completing the journey he said: “It’s a moment in time I will take to my grave, and I will never forget it.”

He thanked everyone who supported him, saying: “The team, on day one when I got with them, they started talking about the distance, they said it’s a toughie, but I said we’re going to do it together.

“It sounds corny and cheesy, but honestly, every single person is what kept them pedals turning.

“I was sat on it, they were pushing me up every single hill. It’s overwhelming.

“I know as the days go along, I’ll be replaying stuff in my mind, when I spoke to you earlier, you told me where we were up to at the minute, it’s going to keep going. I’m going to Salford…”

McGuinness revealed the fact he was riding a bike designed for a child had caused a few issues, and said his physio had been helping him at every stop.

He said: “Essentially, it’s a child’s bike, and you’re kind of in a stressed position all the time when you’re riding it.

“So that’s why my back keeps seizing up, but this last couple of days, my knees have gone now, they’re completely shot.

“And Jeff … my physio, he gets stuck into me at every pit stop.

“We’ll pull in, and he’ll get the bed out, and we’ll do all that, and then I talk to everybody who turns up, and we do selfies and everything else, and then we crack on to the next town.”

Those wishing to donate can do so on the BBC website.