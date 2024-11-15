Man charged with murder after man dies at property in Cornwall

A man has been charged with murder after a man known to him died at a house in Cornwall.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man seriously injured at the property in Bosmeor Park, Illogan, at around 4.20am on Tuesday, Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Shane Lynch, 39, who was local to the area, died at the scene.

Daniel Lynch, 38, of Bosmeor Park, Illogan, has been charged with murder, the force said.

A 22-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman both arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Daniel Lynch has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.