Harry ‘one of two’ people continuing claims against Sun publisher, court told

The Duke of Sussex “is one of two claimants whose claims are still live” against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information gathering, his barrister has told the High Court.

A hearing on Friday heard that Harry, 40, and former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson are now the only people continuing their claims against News Group Newspapers (NGN) after several others settled their cases.

The two remaining cases are expected to go to trial in January 2025, with Harry alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN, which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

Speaking on Friday, David Sherborne, for the claimants, said: “The Duke of Sussex is one of two claimants whose claims are still live in this matter.

He continued: “The reduction of the live claims to just two is a pretty recent development.”

The two sides have returned to court in London asking a judge to rule on preliminary issues before the trial next year, with Lord Watson in attendance at the hearing.

Many others have settled their claims in recent years including actor Hugh Grant, actress Sienna Miller, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, comic Catherine Tate and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm.

At a hearing in April, the High Court in London heard that Mr Grant had settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

Mr Sherborne said at the earlier hearing that “the Duke of Sussex is subject to the same issues that Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant have been subject to, which is that the offers are made that make it impossible for them to go ahead”.

Grant said he was offered “an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court” that he did not want to accept.