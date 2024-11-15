Davey to visit high-street shops in call to stop bus fare cap hike

Sir Ed Davey will visit high-street businesses calling for a Government U-turn on the rise of the bus fare cap – after a previous plan to take a bus-driving lesson to launch the Liberal Democrat campaign went awry.

The party leader had been due to take a lesson at a depot in Oxfordshire on Friday and hear concerns from bus company representatives about the £1 hike in the threshold.

But it is understood the plan was changed last-minute due to logistical issues, with Sir Ed instead meeting people at shops in Wantage as the party highlights research suggesting some may avoid travelling to their local high street due to expected fare rises.

Sir Ed’s plans to take a bus driving lesson were rearranged (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Lib Dem leader became widely known for his attention-grabbing stunts during the general election campaign, including bungee jumping and paddleboarding.

The party has said he would likely continue doing so into the new parliament if the activity helps to deliver policy messages.

The £2 cap on single fares that applies on most routes outside London will be replaced by a new £3 cap until the end of 2025, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the Budget.

The Lib Dems have called on the Government to reverse the move, saying it will hit both commuters and local businesses.

Sir Ed said: “The fare cap increase is like a bus tax for people across the country, impacting bus users and commuters already struggling to make ends meet. MPs must be given a say on this bus fare hike on behalf of their constituents.

“Our communities have already paid too high a price for years of Conservative neglect and incompetence. This bus fare hike will hit cherished local businesses and high streets, many of which are already struggling.

“The Government needs to change course and boost struggling local economies by investing in bus routes.”

The Liberal Democrat leader became known for his eye-catching stunts on the election campaign trail (Ben Birchall/PA)

Single bus fares in England have been capped at £2 outside London, where they are £1.75 per journey, for most routes since January 2023.

One in three bus users in England outside London say the fare increase means they will take the bus less often, a Savanta poll commissioned by the Lib Dems found.

Almost one in five (17%) of those who say they expect to take the bus less often said they are now less likely to go shopping on their local high street, according to the survey.

Savanta interviewed 1,437 adults in England – excluding London – from November 8 to 10.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The previous fare cap was due to expire at the end of 2024, with fares set to soar by as much as £13 on the most expensive routes, unless we intervened to keep fares down.

“Fares will only be allowed to increase with inflation in the normal way, and the £3 bus fare cap will lead to savings of up to 80% on some routes, keeping bus tickets affordable across the country.”