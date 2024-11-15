BBC kicks off annual Children In Need special

The BBC Children In Need appeal show has returned to TV screens for its annual fundraising efforts.

The charity night is being hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey and Bafta TV award-winning actor Lenny Rush.

The three-hour special, filmed live from MediaCityUK in Salford, will be be filled with star-studded sketches, musical acts and surprises from a host of celebrities.

Lenny Rush at the BBC Children In Need appeal show at MediaCityUK in Salford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Doctor Who fans will be treated with a special auction as well as the 15th incarnation of the Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, introducing an exclusive preview from the upcoming Christmas special.

Stars of the BBC’s Gladiators will feature in the show “as you’ve never seen them before” while the Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be joined by animated TV dog Bluey.

The show will also reveal the total raised by Paddy McGuinness from his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him travel through three nations and eight counties.

The TV presenter and radio host completed his 300-mile charity cycle ride from Wales to Scotland alongside Sir Chris Hoy, who he said was akin to “having a kickabout with Ronaldo” after the challenge.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.