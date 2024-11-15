Attack on policeman ‘reminder of dangers faced by officers’

A policeman who was seriously injured when he was rammed off his motorbike by a man in a stolen car said the attack was a reminder of the dangers faced by officers.

David Doyle, 19, of Brick Lane, Northolt, west London, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years and disqualified from driving for 81 months at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said he previously pleaded guilty at the same court on August 1.

Pc Richard Keel was on a marked motorcycle in Camden Street, Camden, north-west London at around 6.20pm on May 17 when he spotted Doyle driving a stolen car at dangerous speeds.

David Doyle was also disqualified from driving for 81 months (Yui Mok/PA)

Police said Pc Keel started a pursuit, only for Doyle to reverse towards him multiple times at high speed, striking him hard on the third attempt and knocking him off his motorcycle.

Doyle then sped off, leaving Pc Keel with significant injuries, the Met said.

Members of the public helped the officer and called an ambulance.

Police launched an investigation the same day and found the stolen vehicle one mile away from where the attack took place.

Officers then trawled through CCTV footage and forensic evidence before identifying Doyle as the main suspect.

He was arrested on May 23 and charged the next day with driving offences and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Pc Keel, who is based in the Central North Command Unit, said: “Although I’m on a challenging journey to recovery, I’m pleased that Doyle has been brought to justice for the attack.

“This incident is a reminder of the dangers we face as we strive to keep communities and Londoners safe.

“I would like to thank the members of the public that helped me that day and my colleagues who have been extremely supportive during this difficult time.”

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “Every day 18 of our officers are assaulted in the line of duty protecting the public. Two are seriously injured each week.

“I am constantly humbled by the selfless and brave commitment of the men and women of the Met who put their lives on the line to keep Londoners safe.

“That’s exactly what Pc Keel did and I am pleased we were able to bring his attacker swiftly to justice.

“I had the opportunity to thank Pc Keel for his service and wish him a speedy recovery.

“I’d also like to thank those members of the public and London Ambulance Service paramedics for the help they provided following the incident.”