Woman, 74, in life-threatening condition after collision with prison vehicle

A 74-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a collision with a prison transport vehicle in South Yorkshire.

Police responded to reports of a collision on Doncaster Road, at the junction with Coppice Avenue, in Hatfield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

It is believed that a DAF GeoAmey prison transport vehicle collided with two pedestrians, South Yorkshire Police said.

The woman and a 77-year-old man, who is in a non-life-threatening condition, were both taken to hospital where they both remain.

The force made an appeal for any witnesses of the collision and those with footage or information to come forward.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting incident number 592 of November 13 2024.