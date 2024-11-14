Shel Talmy, producer for The Who and The Kinks, dies aged 87

Shel Talmy, who produced early music for British bands The Who and The Kinks, has died at the age of 87.

The US record producer “died peacefully in his sleep” at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday “from complications due to a stroke”, his colleague Alec Palao confirmed to the PA news agency.

During his career, Talmy produced hits including My Generation by The Who and You Really Got Me by The Kinks, as well as working with British superstar David Bowie.

Talmy prepared a statement to his fans, which was released posthumously on Facebook, in which he said: “I’ve had a good run, and I am delighted it lasted as long as it did.

“I’m also delighted that I am told I have a legacy that will last even longer.

“I look forward to meeting some of you in the future who are reading this, but LOL, don’t hurry to get here, I’m not going anywhere.”

Born in Chicago in 1937, Talmy sought a holiday job in the UK during a summer visit in 1962 which saw him secure a position at Decca Records – having claimed to have worked with The Beach Boys.

After striking out on his own in 1964, The Kinks were among his first signings, which saw him produce the band’s catalogue until 1967, including Tired Of Waiting For You, Sunny Afternoon and Waterloo Sunset.

He returned to the US in 1979 and remained active in the industry until his death.

A statement to his fans prepared ahead of his death said: “Hi to all, and many thanks to all of you who have been reading my rock stories for all this time, it has been greatly appreciated.

“Please note, that if you’re reading this now, this is my final vignette, as I am no longer residing on this plane of existence, and have ‘moved on’, to wherever that may be.

“I’d like to think there is something beyond where I was to where I am now, assuming that the millions of suppositions as to what is next, are accurate.

“I’d like to think that I’m thoroughly enjoying my new ‘residence’, and that the countless rumours that there is a big working ‘studio in the sky’ are true, and that we are, dare I say, making heavenly music.

“I am also hoping that I am currently engaged in renewing relationships with a ton of friends and acquaintances, many of which go back for decades.”

Talmy also saw success with bands including Manfred Mann and The Easybeats.

“Shel Talmy was truly a one-off,” Grammy-nominated writer and producer Mr Palao said.

“Even the briefest survey of the most essential pop and rock recordings of the 1960s would need to include something Shel produced, and that in itself is an incredibly meaningful legacy.”

Talmy is survived by his wife Jan Talmy, brother Leonard Talmy, daughter Jonna Sargeant and granddaughter Shay Berg.