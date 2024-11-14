Mustard heir and minister wife suspend church activities after abuse review

A Church of England minister and her Colman’s mustard heir husband have been asked to step back from church activities after being named in a damning abuse report which prompted the Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation.

Reverend Sue Colman, associate minister at St Leonard’s Church in Oakley, near Basingstoke in Hampshire, was aware of John Smyth’s abuse before being ordained, the independent Makin Review found.

The review noted that Mrs Colman and her husband, Sir Jamie, visited Smyth in Africa in the 1990s and funded the Smyths through a personal trust.

Sir Jamie was chairman of the UK Zambesi Trust, while his wife was also a trustee.

The review said: “It is likely, on the balance of probabilities, that both Jamie and Sue Colman had significant knowledge of the abuses in the UK and Africa, given their positions as trustees.”

Victims of Smyth, a barrister who led Christian summer camps and is thought to be the most prolific abuser associated with the Church, have called for further resignations from senior clergy members involved in the scandal.

In a statement on Thursday, the Diocese of Winchester said it has asked Mrs Colman “to step back from all ministerial duties while we reflect on the review’s findings and work with the National Safeguarding Team to take steps to manage any associated risk”.

It added: “Mr Colman has no official ministerial position in our diocese but has also been asked to step back from volunteering.”

The statement said Philip Mounstephen, Bishop of Winchester, “has made it clear that all failures in safeguarding should be treated with the utmost seriousness, whether locally or nationally, and that the response to those failures should be proportionate and appropriate”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said his decision to resign was in the best interests of the Church of England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Across five decades in three different countries and involving as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa, Smyth is said to have subjected his victims to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

He died aged 77 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and was “never brought to justice for the abuse”, the review said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said on Tuesday that his decision to step down – which came after days of pressure following the report’s publication – was in the best interests of the Church.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that the Church’s National Safeguarding Team is looking into the actions of at least 30 officials named in the report.