Ministerial cars ‘not free taxis to the football’, says Findlay

Ministerial cars are not “free taxis to the football”, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said as he hit out at Health Secretary Neil Gray.

Mr Gray has been under pressure after it emerged he had attended three games of Aberdeen FC – the team he supports – at Hampden by invitation of the Scottish Football Association, and was chauffeured there in an official vehicle.

The Health Secretary is expected to make a statement at Holyrood on the issue on Thursday afternoon, but has been defended by colleagues including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Findlay said: “These luxury cars, they’re not free taxis to the football for SNP ministers.

“Neil Gray claims he attended these games to discuss essential Government business.

Tory leader Russell Findlay raised the issue during FMQs (Lesley Martin/PA)

“He tells us that the social impact investment in sport was on the agenda, this just so happened to be during a major cup tie for the team that he supports.

“In the real world, his excuses lack any credibility – SNP ministers are having us on.”

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “I expect ministers to be engaged with a variety of stakeholders in events and gatherings around the country, whether they are cultural, societal, social or sporting events.

“That has always been the case in every administration in the United Kingdom and I would expect my ministers to do exactly that.”

Mr Swinney went on to say the Health Secretary has undertaken 347 engagements since he took up the job, just five of which were sporting events.