Gary Lineker production company scraps TV arm to concentrate on podcasts

Gary Lineker’s production company is scrapping its TV arm to concentrate on podcasts.

The broadcaster and former footballer, who the BBC said would step down from hosting Match Of The Day (MOTD) at the end of the season, co-founded Goalhanger Podcasts in 2014 with former ITV controller Tony Pastor and former BBC executive Jack Davenport.

It produces The Rest Is History, a historical podcast presented by Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland, and The Rest Is Politics with former Downing Street director of communications Alastair Campbell and ex-Tory MP Rory Stewart.

The spin-off company, Goalhanger Films Ltd, incorporated in 2014, is being voluntarily liquidated, according to Companies House.

It has worked on the ITV documentary Kelly Holmes: Being Me, the BBC programmes Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health and Joshua V Klitschko: Return To Wembley, and Eurosport’s Insider: Patrick Mouratoglou, about the French tennis coach.

In a statement, Mr Pastor, co-founder of Goalhanger said: “We effectively mothballed films and set up a bespoke company concentrating on podcasts.

“There was a period in which I ran them in tandem, but the growth of podcasts was so explosive and television is challenged, so we’ve now done some housekeeping.

“We’ve gone from a production company being entirely beholden to commissioners and the budgets of broadcasters to having a degree of self-control, whereby we are self-commissioning.”

Former Leicester City footballer Lineker is continuing to present BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025/26 season along with the Match Of The Day: Top 10 podcast for BBC Sounds.

BBC Sounds will also host Goalhanger’s The Rest Is Football, which is fronted by Lineker and former footballers Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, with one episode released on the platform each week.

The company has said it is the UK’s largest independent podcast production company and generates tens of millions of listens globally each month.

Lineker has also left his role as presenter of Sports Personality Of The Year (SPOTY), with his 2023 appearance being his last time doing the job, the BBC said.

The PA news agency understands the decision was not related to the contract discussions which will see Lineker continue to present live football on the BBC until after the 2026 World Cup.

Following the announcement of his new contract, Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

Two of the favourites to replace Lineker on MOTD are Match Of The Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman and Football Focus presenter Alex Scott.