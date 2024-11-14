Foreign Office details crimes allegedly committed by overseas diplomats

Suspects with diplomatic immunity allegedly committed offences including sexual assault, indecent exposure and child cruelty last year.

There were a total of nine “serious and significant offences” allegedly committed by people entitled to diplomatic immunity in 2023.

Meanwhile, foreign missions continued to rack up unpaid congestion charge debts in London, with the US embassy now owing more than £15 million.

The embassy refuses to pay the charge because it views it as a tax, which diplomatic missions would be exempt from.

In a statement to Parliament, Foreign Office minister Catherine West set out details of the nine serious offences allegedly committed by people with immunity in 2023.

They were: An Iraqi accused of possession or distribution of indecent images of children; a Fijian and a Pakistani accused of driving without insurance; diplomats from Ghana, Libya and Mongolia accused of assault; a Libyan accused of sexual assault; a Portuguese person accused of indecent exposure and someone from Singapore facing an accusation of child cruelty or neglect.

The minister said: “Around 26,500 people are entitled to diplomatic or international organisation-related immunity in the UK and the vast majority of diplomats and dependants abide by UK law.

“The number of alleged serious offences committed by members of the diplomatic community in the UK is proportionately low.”

She said the Foreign Office “does not tolerate foreign diplomats or dependants breaking the law”.

She added: “We take all allegations of illegal activity seriously. When the police or other law enforcement agencies bring instances of alleged criminal conduct to our attention, we ask the relevant foreign government or international organisation to waive immunity, where appropriate, to facilitate further investigation.

“For the most serious offences, and when a relevant waiver has not been granted, we request the immediate withdrawal of the diplomat or dependant.”

The minister also set out the fines and taxes owed by diplomatic missions, including £152,436,135 in unpaid congestion charge from its introduction in 2003 until the end of September 2024.

The US owed £15,160,275 of that total, while Japan owed £10,422,558 and China £9,303,180.

As of October 17, embassies owed £4,142,255 in business rates, with China topping the list with £646,183.22 outstanding.

And diplomats had racked up £1,489,618 in unpaid parking fines as of the end of June, with Saudi Arabia the biggest culprits with £196,630 owed.

Ms West said: “Officials have regular contact with diplomatic missions and international organisations in the UK about outstanding national non-domestic rates (NNDR) payments, outstanding parking fine debt and unpaid London congestion charge debt, to press for payment of outstanding debt and fines.”