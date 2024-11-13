Women jailed for roles in ‘sickening and wicked’ global monkey torture ring

Two women involved in an “abhorrent and sadistic” global monkey torture network have been jailed for encouraging offences committed overseas.

Adriana Orme and Holly LeGresley both pleaded guilty to sharing obscene images and videos made in Indonesia.

Worcester Crown Court was told Orme and LeGresley both wrote online messages making light of, and approving of, the torture, which a judge described as “depraved, sickening and wicked”.

Both women were arrested after a year-long investigation by the BBC and a police inquiry which was assisted by Action for Primates, a UK-based environmental conservation group.

Holly LeGresley leaving a previous hearing (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Judge James Burbidge KC was told that the defendants were both members of a private chat group run by an administrator in the USA known as the “Torture King”.

LeGresley of Baldwin Road, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, admitted that she uploaded 22 images and 132 videos of monkeys being tortured to online chat groups between March 25 and May 8 2022, and making a payment to a PayPal account to encourage cruelty on April 25 of the same year.

The 37-year-old, described as the “monkey haters” group’s archivist, was jailed for two years.

Dutch-born Orme, 56, pleaded guilty in August to publishing an obscene article by uploading one image and 26 videos of monkey torture between April 14 and June 16 2022, and to having encouraged or assisted the commission of unnecessary suffering by making a £10 payment to a PayPal account on April 26 2022.

Mother-of-three Orme, of The Beeches, Ryall, near Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, was jailed for 15 months.

Adriana Orme, right, outside Worcester Crown Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Burbidge said he was left “almost in disbelief” at the evidence.

Orme trembled in the dock throughout the hearing, while LeGresley asked for, and was given, a glass of water after telling the judge she was upset.

The judge told the defendants: “These offences represent a course of conduct by you both that can only be described as depraved, sickening and wicked.

“Using the comfort of your own homes you engaged in chat rooms through the internet.

“Perhaps in that environment you took leave of your senses and any real recognition of reality – as sadly some people appear to do when engaging with others on the internet.

“Quite what led you two women of good character and, I am satisfied, some intelligence, to engage in such a forum is beyond comprehension by any right-thinking member of society.

“Why there even exists such a forum is beyond comprehension and a sad indictment to humanity. You promoted the physical torture of monkeys by others and you disseminated videos of such torture and abuse.”

Both women were jailed at Worcester Crown Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Speaking outside court after the case, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Arrowsmith, who led the investigation for West Mercia Police, said: “This is without doubt one of the most disturbing cases that my team and I have ever worked on.

“The hatred and deviant fascination the defendants have shown in relation to the cruelty and abuse towards monkeys is incomprehensible. It’s impossible to comprehend how anyone could find it enjoyable to watch and be part of.

“This is the first time in British legal history that charges relating to animal cruelty have been brought under the Serious Crime Act 2007 for cruelty that took place abroad, but where the offenders are in the UK, making this a landmark case.

“I’m pleased that LeGresley and Orme will now face justice for their part in this abhorrent and vile cruelty.”

Sarah Kite, co-founder of Action for Primates, which was pivotal in providing evidence in this case, said: “I am extremely grateful to West Mercia Police, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency for taking action against Orme and LeGresley for their roles in facilitating the torture and killing of baby monkeys.

“The complete lack of empathy both women showed for the terror and suffering of the monkeys, some just a few days old, is so disturbing, and to pay for someone to inflict such violence is beyond comprehension. The depravity displayed by members of these online monkey torture groups is utterly horrifying.”

And she added: “We hope these sentences will deter others from becoming involved in these perverted and sadistic activities.”