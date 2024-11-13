Toy industry seeing ‘remarkable resurgence’ ahead of Christmas, figures show
The Toy Retailers Association has released its annual DreamToys list of the 20 predicted top sellers this Christmas.
The UK toy industry is seeing a “remarkable resurgence” ahead of Christmas, driven by the “kidult” trend and nostalgia-fuelled buying, figures suggest.
They come as the Toy Retailers Association released its annual DreamToys list of the 20 predicted top sellers this Christmas, ranging in price from a £9.99 sticker book to the £79.99 FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey toy.
The top 20 toys, listed in alphabetical order, are: