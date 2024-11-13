Toy industry seeing ‘remarkable resurgence’ ahead of Christmas, figures show

The UK toy industry is seeing a “remarkable resurgence” ahead of Christmas, driven by the “kidult” trend and nostalgia-fuelled buying, figures suggest.

They come as the Toy Retailers Association released its annual DreamToys list of the 20 predicted top sellers this Christmas, ranging in price from a £9.99 sticker book to the £79.99 FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey toy.

The top 20 toys, listed in alphabetical order, are: