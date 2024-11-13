The full list of 115 Post Office branches which could close under major overhaul
The Post Office revealed it is looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500 network.
Published
More than 100 Post Office branches could close under a major overhaul announced by the group on Wednesday.
The Post Office revealed it is looking to offload 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500-strong network, which could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.
Around 1,000 workers employed across the branches could find their roles at risk, with the Post Office confirming that hundreds of further jobs are under threat as its headquarters looks to streamline office operations.
Here are the 115 Post Office branches across the UK at risk of closure:
- – Bangor, 143 Main St, BT20 4AQ
– Belfast City, 12-16 Bridge St, BT1 1LT
– Edinburgh City, Princes Mall, EH1 1BQ
– Glasgow, 136 W Nile St, G1 2RD
– Haddington, 50 Court St, EH41 3UU
– Inverness, 14-16 Queensgate, IV1 1AX
– Kirkwall, 15 Junction Rd, KW15 1DD
– Londonderry, 168 Londonderry Ln, B67 7EN
– Newtownards, 8 Frances St, BT23 4FA
– Saltcoats, Chapelwell St, KA21 5EX
– Stornoway, 16 Francis St, HS1 2AD
– Wester Hailes, 14A Westside Plaza, EH14 2SW
– Barnes Green, Lee Road, Manchester M9 4DL
– Bransholme, 51A Goodhart Rd, Hull HU7 4JF
– Bridlington, 15-17 Quay Rd, YO15 2AA
– Chester Le Street, 137 Front St, DH3 3AA
– Crossgates, 9 Austhorpe Rd, Leeds LS15 8QS
– Eccles, 63 Church St, Eccles, Manchester M30 0NS
– Furness House, 5-7 Dalton Rd, Barrow-in-Furness LA14 1LE
– Grimsby, 67-71 Victoria St S, Freshney Place, DN31 1AA
– Hyde, 213 Edgware Rd, London NW9 6LR
– Kendal, 75 Stricklandgate, LA9 4AA
– Manchester, 26 Spring Gardens, M2 1BB
– Morecambe, 2-6 Victoria St, LA4 4AA
– Morley, 129A S Queen St, Morley, Leeds LS27 8TB
– Poulton Le Fylde, Teanlowe Centre, FY6 7BB
– Prestwich, 2 Kingswood Rd, Prestwich, Manchester M25 3NS
– Rotherham, 3-5 Bridgegate, S60 1PJ
– Salford City, 112 Rossall Way, M6 5DS
– Sheffield City, (unclear which branch)
– South Shields, 8 King Street, NE33 1HT
– St Johns, (unclear where)
– Sunderland City, 45-47 Fawcett St, SR1 1RR
– The Markets, 6-16 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DZ
– Birmingham, 1 Pinfold St, B2 4AA
– Breck Road, 11, The Mall, Breck Rd, Liverpool L5 6SW
– Caernarfon, Castle Square, LL55 2ND
– Didsbury Village, Albert Hill St, Didsbury, Manchester M20 6RJ
– Harlesden, 2 Wendover Rd, London NW10 4RU
– Kettering, 17 Lower Street, NN16 8AA
– Kingsbury, 439-441 Kingsbury Rd, London NW9 9DU
– Leigh, 17 Silk St, WN7 1AA
– Leighton Buzzard, 7-9 Church Square, LU7 1AA
– Matlock, 14 Bank Rd, DE4 3AA
– Milton Keynes, n1, 802 Midsummer Blvd, MK9 3QA
– Northolt, Mandeville Rd, UB5 5AA
– Old Swan, 489 Prescot Rd, Old Swan, Liverpool L13 3BU
– Oswestry, 17 Willow St, SY11 1AG
– Oxford, 102-104 St Aldate’s, OX1 1ZZ
– Redditch, Alcester Street, Threadneedle, Alcester St, B98 8AB
– Southall, 16 King St, Southall UB2 4DA
– St Peters Street, 14 St Peter’s St, St Albans AL1 3AA
– Stamford, All Saints’ Pl, PE9 2EY
– Stockport, 36-40 Great Underbank, SK1 1QF
– Wealdstone, 4-12 Headstone Dr, Harrow HA3 5QL
– Barnet, 63-65 High St, Chipping Barnet, Barnet EN5 5UU
– Cambridge City, 57-58 St Andrew’s St, CB2 3BZ
– Canning Town, 22 Barking Rd, London E16 1HF
– Cricklewood, 193 Cricklewood Broadway, London NW2 3HR
– Dereham, Quebec St, Dereham NR19 2AA
– Golders Green, 879 Finchley Rd, London NW11 8RT
– Hampstead, 79-81A Hampstead High St, London NW3 1QL
– Harold Hill, 17 Farnham Rd, Romford RM3 8EJ
– Kilburn, 79A Kilburn High Rd, London NW6 6JG
– Kingsland High Street, 120 Kingsland High St, London E8 2NS
– Lower Edmonton, 1-7 South Mall, London N9 0TX
– Roman Road, 138 Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London, E2 0RX
– South Ockendon, 8 Derwent Parade, RM15 5EB
– Stamford Hill, 250-252 Stamford Hill, London N16 6TW
– Bideford, The Quay, EX39 2EX
– Dunraven Place, 4-5 Wyndham St, Bridgend CF31 1AB
– Gloucester, Kings Square, GL1 1AD
– Liskeard, The Parade, PL14 6AA
– Merthyr Tydfil, 3 John St, CF47 0AB
– Mutley, 38 Mutley Plain, Mutley, Plymouth PL4 6LL
– Nailsea, Crown Glass Place, Bristol BS48 1RA
– Newquay, 31-33 East St, TR7 1BU
– Paignton, 34 Torquay Rd, TQ3 3EX
– Port Talbot, 139 Station Rd, SA13 1NG
– Stroud, 16-17 Russell St, GL5 3AA
– Teignmouth, Den Rd, TQ14 8AA
– Yate Sodbury, 1 South Parade, Yate, Bristol, BS37 4BB
– Baker Street, 111 Baker St, London W1U 6SG
– Bexhill On Sea, Devonshire Square, TN40 1AA
– Cosham, 13 High St, Cosham, Portsmouth PO6 3EH
– Great Portland Street, 54-56 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 7NE
– High Street (10), 10 High Street, Croydon, CR9 1HT
– Kensington, 208-212 Kensington High St, London W8 7RG
– Knightsbridge, 6 Raphael St, London SW7 1DL
– Melville Road, 20 Melville Rd, Brighton and Hove, Hove BN3 1UB
– Paddington Quay, Unit 6, West End Quay, Retail, 4 Praed St, London W2 1JX
– Portsmouth, Slindon Street, Portsmouth, PO1 1AB
– Raynes Park, 1A Amity Grove, Raynes Park, London SW20 0LL
– Romsey, 15-25 Church St, Romsey SO51 8WA
– Westbourne, 10-12 Seamoor Rd, Westbourne, Bournemouth BH4 9AW
– Windsor, 38-39 Peascod St, SL4 1AA
– Worlds End, 20-24 Leylands Rd, Burgess Hill RH15 0QG
– Aldwych, 95 Aldwych, London WC2B 4JN
– Brixton, 242 Ferndale Rd, London SW9 8FR
– Broadway, 401 Brighton Rd, Lancing BN15 8JX
– City of London, 12 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1AJ
– East Dulwich, 74-76 Lordship Ln, London SE22 8HH
– Eccleston Street, 6 Eccleston St, London SW1W 9LS
– High Holborn, 181 High Holborn, London WC1V 7RL
– Houndsditch, 11 White Kennett St, London E1 7BS
– Islington, 160-161 Upper St, London N1 1US
– Kennington Park, 410 Kennington Rd, London SE11 4QA
– London Bridge, 19A Borough High St, London SE1 9SF
– Lupus Street, 121-125 Lupus St, Pimlico, London SW1V 3EW
– Mount Pleasant, Rosebery Avenue, London, Greater London, EC1R 4SQ
– Vauxhall Bridge Road – 167 Vauxhall Bridge Rd, Lillington and Longmoore Gardens, SW1V 2ST