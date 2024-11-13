Southport stabbings suspect due to appear in court

The 18-year-old accused of killing three children in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class is due to appear in court.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, is charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who died following the stabbings at The Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, shortly before midday on July 29.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Axel Rudakubana is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

The teenager is charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He is also charged with possession of a knife.

He appeared last month at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face additional charges of production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The matters are expected to be linked up at the hearing on Wednesday, where Rudakubana is due to appear by video link.