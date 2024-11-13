Saturday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £4m after no midweek winners

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 12, 28, 29, 41 and 54, while the bonus number was 17.

No ticket holders either matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed, or five of the six numbers plus the bonus to win £1 million.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Merlin were used.

Similarly, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.

Five players each won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 28, 30, 34 and 38, while the Thunderball was 11.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Three players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.