Government orders review into train fare prosecutions

An independent review of rail fare prosecutions and enforcement has been ordered by the Government following claims of train operators taking disproportionate action.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh announced on Wednesday that regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will analyse how suspected fare evasion is handled.

This will include an assessment of whether ticketing terms and conditions are clear for passengers, and when prosecution is appropriate.

Ms Haigh said: “Make no mistake, deliberate fare-dodging has no place on our railways and must be tackled, but innocent people shouldn’t feel like a genuine mistake will land them in court.

“An independent review is the right course of action, and will help restore passengers’ confidence in the system.

“It is clear that ticketing is far too complicated, with a labyrinth of different fares and prices which can be confusing for passengers.

“That’s why we have committed to the biggest overhaul of our railways in a generation, including simplifying fares to make travelling by train easier.”

ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said: “We welcome the opportunity to conduct this review.

“It is important passengers are treated fairly and dealt with consistently and proportionately when ticketing issues arise, whilst also balancing the legitimate revenue protection interests of operators and taxpayers.”

Ms Haigh is encouraging the ORR to draw upon advice from independent experts, including legal and industry specialists, as well as passenger representatives.

A number of recent cases of passengers being prosecuted over small amounts of money have been highlighted in the media.

Engineering graduate Sam Williamson said he feared getting a criminal record and being fined hundreds of pounds after being told he was being prosecuted by Government-owned operator Northern because he unknowingly used a railcard at the wrong time, resulting in a £1.90 underpayment.

Northern dropped its action against him following media coverage.

The Department for Transport instructed Northern to review its ticketing policy, which resulted in the operator withdrawing all similar live prosecutions and a pledge to analyse historical cases.