Armed forces veterans to be able to use ID card to vote, minister tells MPs

Armed forces veterans will be able to use their veteran card to vote in upcoming elections, under measures supported by MPs.

The Government said it would tweak voter ID laws so that the card, introduced in 2019, could be used by former service personnel to vote in local, regional and national elections.

Under current laws the veteran card cannot be used in polling stations, unlike other forms of photo ID including a passport, driving licence or disabled blue badge.

Voter ID rules were introduced in 2022 by the Conservative government to address concerns about electoral fraud.

The omission meant veterans were turned away from voting in local elections in May. The Government is investigating how the law affected the general election earlier this year.

Introducing the legislation, Labour communities minister Rushanara Ali said: “There is a clear gap in the existing provisions that we can and should address now. That is the absence of His Majesty’s armed forces veteran card from the accepted voter ID list, which is why we made its inclusion on the list a manifesto commitment.

“The veteran card is a recognition of the service and dedication of our veterans to our country. This is just one of the things this Government is doing to honour their contribution.”

Ms Ali said the Government was reviewing the voter ID laws and how they affected voters during the general election in July.

She added: “We should not allow the need for fuller consideration of the policy in the round to stop us making a necessary change that will support veterans to exercise their democratic right.”

Shadow minister Paul Holmes said: “I am pleased to confirm that the opposition supports these regulations, which will add the new veteran card to the list of approved photographic identification that can be used for voting at a polling station.

“I am proud that the last government was responsible for introducing the new veterans’ card to help veterans access specialist support and services including from the NHS, their local authority and from charities.

“We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to our veterans and it is my sincere hope that the veterans’ card is helping make it easier for veterans who need support for issues related to their service to access it in good time.”

The changes will need to be backed by the House of Lords before they become law.

Ms Ali (Bethnal Green and Stepney) said Labour had a series of future plans to “strengthen and widen our democracy”, including votes for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Other measures include moves to improve voter registration and changing the political donations system “to protect against foreign interference in our elections”.

However, Mr Holmes asked the Government whether it planned to scrap the requirement to present voter ID at polling stations.

In opposition Labour had criticised its introduction and said it “snatched the ability of legitimate voters to have a say in their services and society”.

The Hamble Valley Conservative MP said: “We firmly believe that carrying out this practice at the polling station is a reasonable and proportionate way to give the public the assurance that their vote is theirs, and no-one else’s.

He added: “Have they now changed their mind about this issue, when even the Electoral Commission said at the last general election in 2024, 99.92% of people have successfully cast their vote?”

“It should not go without saying that electoral fraud undermines the fundamental right to vote in free and fair elections, and it was absolutely right for the government to stamp out the potential for voter fraud,” Mr Holmes said.

Florence Eshalomi (Vauxhall and Camberwell Green), who was shadow democracy minister in opposition, told the Commons she was worried that without further reform to voter ID “more and more legitimate voters will fall through the cracks and their voices will not be heard”.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Sarah Olney called on the Government to scrap entirely the requirement for voter ID.

She told MPs: “It’s important that we do look at the rules before us today and making sure our voting system is accessible for everybody, because even if only one legitimate voter is turned away, that’s a travesty, and that is an affront on democracy.”