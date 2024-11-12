Welby should take opportunity to resign, says abuse victim as petition hits 10,000

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been urged to stand in solidarity with abuse victims by resigning after a scathing report into a cover-up in the Church of England.

It came as a petition, started by three members of the General Synod – the church’s parliament – calling for Justin Welby to quit hit more than 10,000 signatures.

Mr Welby has apologised after the Makin Review concluded that barrister John Smyth, who is thought to have been the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England, might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

Smyth died aged 75 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and was “never brought to justice for the abuse”, the review published last week said.

Mr Welby has acknowledged the review found that, after Smyth’s abuse was subject to wider exposure in 2013, he had “personally failed to ensure” it was “energetically investigated”.

But he has maintained he will not resign, with a Lambeth Palace spokesperson saying the archbishop “hopes the Makin Review supports the ongoing work of building a safer church here and around the world”.

Andrew Morse, a victim of Smyth’s whom he first met while a pupil at Winchester College, Hampshire, described him as a predator.

He told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme that Mr Welby’s admission that he had not done enough since 2013 “is enough in my mind to confirm that Justin Welby along with countless other Anglican church members were part of a cover-up about the abuse”.

Justin Welby faces calls to resign (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He added: “I think he should resign; I think the church is incredibly stringent with its rules for everyday vicars and those lower down the scale about what to do when abuse is reported to you.

“The archbishop has himself admitted that he failed in 2013 and I think for that reason, although on a personal level I know how difficult it is not to hold onto secrets and particularly secrets in which you yourself come out maybe with a degree of shame, I believe that now is an opportunity for him to resign.

“I say opportunity in the sense that this would be an opportunity for him to stand with the victims of the Smyth abuse and all victims that have not been treated properly by the Church of England in their own abuse cases.”

The latest call follows others from abuse victims, the Synod petitioners and a bishop who said Mr Welby’s position has become “untenable”.

The Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley, told the BBC the church is “in danger of losing complete credibility” in safeguarding.

Of Mr Welby, she said: “I think, sadly, his position is untenable, so I think he should resign.”

Mr Welby knew Smyth because of his attendance at Iwerne Christian camps in the 1970s, but the review said there was no evidence that he had “maintained any significant contact” with the barrister in later years.

The archbishop said he had “no idea or suspicion of this abuse” before 2013.

Another survivor of Smyth’s abuse demanded a “clean sweep” of senior clergy members.

Mark Stibbe told BBC Newsnight on Monday that the positions of senior members of the church involved in a cover-up are all untenable.

He said: “I would also apply that to the bishops that knew and did nothing, and the senior clergy of the Church of England that knew and did nothing.

“Their positions are also untenable.”

Over five decades between the 1970s until his death, John Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

The report said Smyth “could and should have been formally reported to the police in the UK, and to authorities in South Africa (church authorities and potentially the police) by church officers, including a diocesan bishop and Justin Welby in 2013″.

When the Makin report was published, Mr Welby admitted he had considered resigning but decided not to after taking advice from “senior colleagues”.

Father Alex Frost, the vicar of St Matthew’s Church Burnley and a General Synod member for Blackburn Diocese, told Times Radio on Monday night that the Church of England’s handling of John Smyth’s abuse has caused “devastating” damage to the institution.

He said: “There’s a groundswell of opinion that the credibility of the man at the top is so badly damaged that it’s in his interests and in the Church’s interests to bring this to a head and move on.”