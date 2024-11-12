Teenage girl dies in fatal crash on motorway after fleeing police vehicle

A 17-year-old girl has died after fleeing police and being struck by a car on a motorway.

The girl was being transported to custody when she got out of the Avon and Somerset Police vehicle.

She was then hit by a car on the M5 between Bridgwater and Taunton in Somerset at about 11pm on Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the girl died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement that it was investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on the M5 near Taunton last night.

“We were advised by Avon and Somerset Police that the girl was being transported to custody in a police vehicle and had got out of the vehicle shortly before the collision.

“We sent our investigators to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence. Our sympathies are with the girl’s loved ones and everyone affected by her death.”

Avon and Somerset Police said the girl’s next of kin were being supported by a specially trained officer.

A force spokesman added that no-one else had been injured in the collision.

He said: “A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent prior police contact.”

Nationals Highways confirmed that the motorway reopened in both directions shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, with the log number 1170 of November 11.