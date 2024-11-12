Starmer confirms UK pledge to cut emissions by 81% by 2035

The UK has pledged an 81% cut to emissions by 2035, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed.

The goal, unveiled by the Prime Minister at Cop29 in Azerbaijan, is in line with the recommendation of the Climate Change Committee.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrive in Baku (Carl Court/PA)

This target is based on reducing emissions compared with 1990 levels and forms the UK’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – a commitment that countries make to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change.