Shropshire Star
Close

Starmer confirms UK pledge to cut emissions by 81% by 2035

The goal was unveiled by the Prime Minister at Cop29 in Azerbaijan

Published
Last updated

The UK has pledged an 81% cut to emissions by 2035, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed.

The goal, unveiled by the Prime Minister at Cop29 in Azerbaijan, is in line with the recommendation of the Climate Change Committee.

Cop29 climate summit
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrive in Baku (Carl Court/PA)

This target is based on reducing emissions compared with 1990 levels and forms the UK’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – a commitment that countries make to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular