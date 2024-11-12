New NHS ‘ping and book’ service will encourage women to attend cancer screening

A new “ping and book” service to encourage women to attend cervical and breast cancer screening appointments is being rolled out on the NHS in England, its chief executive has said.

Amanda Pritchard told the NHS Providers’ annual conference in Liverpool the tech in the NHS app could “potentially save thousands more lives” and improve access to vital screening.

Starting next month, women in England will be pinged reminders that they are due or overdue an appointment for breast screening.

This will be expanded to cervical screening in spring next year and, from early 2026, millions of women will be able book breast screening appointments through the NHS app.

It is part of plans to fully digitise the way reminders and appointments are run for breast, bowel and cervical screening, with the aim of saving the NHS more than £130 million over the next five years.

Ms Pritchard said: “We are really excited by the potential of technology to revolutionise access to cancer screening for women and help ensure everyone eligible can make the most of these life-saving services at the touch of a button.

“Next month we’re starting the rollout of a new ‘ping and book’ approach for breast and cervical checks through the NHS app, which will replace costs of letters and text messages with pop-ups on your phone and help make it as convenient as possible to book appointments.”

More than 18,942 breast cancers were picked up in women across England last year through screening.

However despite rising uptake overall last year, figures for 2022/23 show that more than a third of women (35.4%) did not take up the offer of breast screening following an invitation.

Overall, 2.18 million eligible women in England have not had a mammogram in the last three years.

Data also shows that, as of December last year, around one in three women aged 25 to 49 did not take up their cervical screening invitation, while just over a quarter of those aged 50 to 64 did not.

Under the new rollout, women who do not have the app and those who do not respond to messages will be sent an email or text message, followed by a letter through the post.

NHS cancer screening programmes currently send over 25 million invitations, reminders and results letters to patients by post, costing £14.7 million every year, NHS England said.