Jury retires to consider verdicts in case of boys stabbed to death in street

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts against five people accused of murdering two boys in a case of mistaken identity.

Mason Rist, 15; and Max Dixon, 16; died from stab wounds after being chased by four armed teenagers on January 27 this year in Bristol.

Prosecutors allege the teenagers: Riley Tolliver, 18; and three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, had been driven to and from Knowle West by Antony Snook, 45, as part of a revenge mission.

The two boys had been wrongly identified as being responsible for bricks being thrown at a house in the rival Hartcliffe district earlier that evening.

They pair were attacked shortly after leaving Mason’s home on Ilminster Avenue, Bristol Crown Court heard.

A CCTV camera on Mason’s house captured how the attack lasted just 33 seconds, including Snook’s Audi stopping, four teenagers allegedly jumping out, attacking the two friends, returning to the car and it driving off.

Mason and Max sustained fatal stab injuries and both died in hospital in the early hours of January 28.

The 15-year-old boy on trial has admitted murdering Mason but denies murdering Max.

The 17-year-old boy has admitted manslaughter relating to Max but denies murdering Max and Mason.

Snook, Tolliver, the 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy are charged with murdering Mason, together with the 15-year-old boy, on January 27 this year.

Snook, Tolliver and the three teenage boys are charged with murdering Max on the same date.

Sending the jury out, trial judge Mrs Justice May said: “You must decide the case on the evidence you have heard.

“If you have any questions about the evidence or the law please send a note via the jury bailiff.

“You are not under any pressure of time. There is no maximum amount of time or minimum amount of time.”