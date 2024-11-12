Government announces end of National Citizen Service and launches youth strategy

The Government is to end the National Citizen Service scheme for young people as it launches a consultation on a new strategy for the young in the UK.

The programme was set up by David Cameron’s coalition government as part of its “Big Society” platform. It gives 16 to 17-year-olds volunteering opportunities to help them to gain skills and build their confidence.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said that more than one million young people had gone through the scheme since 2011, but that it was no longer relevant.

The announcement came as the Government begins a consultation on a new youth strategy. The scheme will be stopped in March 2025.

Ms Nandy told MPs: “We disagree on many things in this House, but I believe that every single one of us shares a common desire to see this generation thrive. They deserve politicians who respect what they have to contribute and that is what this Government is going to do, and that begins today.

“In line with this new approach, I have to tell the House that we are going to wind down the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme from the end of the financial year, and the National Citizen Service Trust when parliamentary time allows.

“Since its launch in 2011, the NCS has provided over a million young people with opportunities.

“The NCS met the needs of the moment and put active citizenship rightly at the heart of the Government’s programme for young people. It’s played a hugely important role in supporting young people to build their confidence and bridge social divides.”

Ms Nandy added: “In 2011 when the National Citizen Service was established, Facebook and X had only 700 million users. Now they have over three billion. And TikTok had not even been dreamt of.

“In 2011 an estimated one in eight 10 to 15-year-olds had a probable mental health problem. Now that’s one in five. The world has changed and we need a youth strategy that reflects that.”

Shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew responded to Lisa Nandy in the Commons (UK Parliament/PA)

She said that she had been “shocked” to find there was no central strategy in place for young people when she came into Government in July. She drew attention to the challenges faced by young people, including the pandemic, pressures on young girls and effects of antisocial behaviour and violence.

“While talent is everywhere, opportunity is not. Despite this, this generation is as ambitious for themselves, their families, and their communities as any other before, and they deserve a plan to match,” she said.

Conservative shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew said the widespread use of social media by young people meant schemes like the NCS were “probably” needed.

Mr Andrew said: “We on this side of the House really do welcome any focus the Government is putting on young people.

“One part, however, we cannot support is the scrapping of NCS. NCS has grown since 2011 when it first supported 158 participants, (to) today having over 750,000 young people take part in its programme over the last 13 years.

“I had the pleasure of visiting many of them. What struck me most was seeing the mix of different backgrounds coming together. It was a great scheme that had cross-party support.”

Mr Andrew added: “She says we don’t need citizenship because of social media. I would argue we probably do.”

In its place, the Government will set up a Local Youth Transformation pilot, to help rejuvenate councils’ youth services, and expand the Creative Careers Programme to give young people new opportunities to get into careers in the arts.

The Labour MP for Wigan said that as part of developing the new strategy, ministers were launching “one of the biggest” national consultations to be held with young people, to find out what services and funding they would like to see.

She said the Government would also speak to youth organisations, industry leaders and academics, and that plans would involve greater devolution.

“We will make sure that young people are empowered at local, regional and national level, so that funding flows to the things that matter to them,” she told the Commons.

The strategy will be published next year.

The Culture Secretary said she would increase funding for departmental youth programmes, as well as spending £85 million on new youth facilities, and more than £26 million on equipment and renovations for youth clubs.

She added: “I look forward to working constructively with members across the political divide to get this right, and together we will grip these challenges, to give young people chances and choices, to put them at the heart of Government and unlock the potential of a generation.”