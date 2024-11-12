‘Game-changer’ pill to help people stop smoking to be rolled out on NHS

A once-a-day pill that could help tens of thousands of people give up cigarettes and prevent thousands of smoking-related deaths each year will be rolled out on the health service, NHS England’s chief executive has said.

Amanda Pritchard hailed the drug as a “game changer” ahead of the announcement in a speech on Tuesday.

Varenicline – made by pharmaceutical company Teva UK – is the generic version of a previously used branded pill called Champix, which was withdrawn in 2021 after an impurity was discovered.

It works by tackling nicotine cravings and also helps with withdrawal symptoms, such as irritability and trouble sleeping.

According to NHS England, when the pill is used alongside behavioural support, it can help about one in four people stop smoking for at least six months.

Officials estimate it could help more than 85,000 people give up smoking annually over the next five years, as well as prevent up to 9,500 smoking-related deaths.

During a keynote speech at NHS Providers’ Annual Conference and Exhibition in Liverpool, Ms Pritchard will say: “This simple, daily pill could be a game changer for people who want to quit smoking and is another vital step in shifting our NHS further towards prevention.

Chief executive Amanda Pritchard was speaking at the NHS Providers’ Annual Conference and Exhibition in Liverpool (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Smoking remains one of the biggest public health issues facing the NHS and has devastating impacts on the body – from the lungs, to the heart, blood and brain, while also increasing risk of cancer, diabetes and stroke.”

The relaunched version of Varenicline has been approved as safe by the Medicines Health and Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

Another drug called cytisine, which tricks the brain into thinking someone has had a cigarette by attaching to the same receptors that nicotine does, is currently being reviewed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Varenicline’s rollout comes after the Tobacco and Vapes Bill was introduced in Parliament.

The legislation will prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

It will introduce restrictions on vaping, as well as extended indoor smoking ban powers to some outdoor areas, including outside hospitals and in children’s playgrounds.

Figures released last month by the Office for National Statistics suggest about 11.9% of people aged 18 or over – the equivalent of around six million – smoked cigarettes in the UK in 2023.

Ms Pritchard will add: “Alongside supporting the Government’s ambition to create the first smoke-free generation, we are giving current smokers the tools they need to quit – with proven treatment options like this, alongside specialist care, helping to save thousands of lives and the NHS millions of pounds in treatment costs.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the announcement (Lucy North/PA)

The Government’s 10-year plan for the NHS, which is expected to be published in spring, will also include a greater focus on sickness prevention.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Prevention is better than cure.

“The rollout of this pill can save the NHS millions of pounds, save appointments to help other patients be seen faster, and save lives.

“Taken alongside our Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the Government and NHS are building a healthy society to help power a healthy economy.”

News of the rollout of varenicline has also been welcomed by health charities and researchers.

Dr Sarah Jackson, a principal research fellow at the UCL Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group, said: “It is excellent news that varenicline is now available again in England.

“Large evidence reviews have consistently found it to be one of the most effective treatments for helping people to stop smoking.”

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, added: “Along with funding for cessation services, making tools like this available will help more people stop smoking.

“Around 160 cases of cancer are caused by tobacco every day in the UK, so it’s essential that action is taken to prevent people from smoking in the first place.”

Henry Gregg, director of external affairs at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “While the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will protect younger generations from the harms caused by this deadly addiction, the hundreds of thousands of current smokers who want to give up must also be supported.

“It is incredibly difficult to quit smoking without help.”