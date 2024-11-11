Starmer and Macron to discuss Ukraine ahead of Armistice commemorations

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to discuss Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East when he meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris ahead of attending an Armistice commemoration.

The Prime Minister is heading to the French capital at the invitation of the French president to attend the annual event.

Ahead of the commemorations, Sir Keir will hold a bilateral meeting with the French president. Foreign policy issues are thought to be among the topics they will discuss, including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During the morning the Prime Minister will host veterans, defence charities and British military personnel at the ambassador’s residence, and is also expected to meet the new French prime minister Michel Barnier.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and President of France Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the European Political Community summit.

The meetings come less than a week after it was confirmed that Donald Trump will be returning to the White House in January having been re-elected US president.

There are concerns over what a second Trump term could mean for US support for Kyiv and NATO.

On Sunday, a Treasury minister confirmed that the UK is “considering and planning lots of different scenarios” after the election result.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “We’re going to continue to work with the Biden administration until the inauguration on current American policy bases that aligns with our position in the UK, where we want to support Ukraine, that our support for Ukraine is resolute.

“We don’t want any countenance of the idea that we’re stepping back from that. That’s why we’re offering them £3 billion a year, which you know, in the fiscal context here in the UK, is difficult but the right decision for us.”

Mr Jones added: “Officials will be considering and planning lots of different scenarios – as they would do under any administration – to make sure that the UK is in the strongest possible position.”