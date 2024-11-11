Sixth form college teachers back strike action in pay dispute

Sixth-form college students in England could face walkouts after members of a teaching union voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay and funding.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) who teach in 32 sixth form colleges have backed strike action in a fight for an above-inflation pay award.

The move comes after the Government announced in July that teachers and leaders in England will receive a fully-funded 5.5% pay rise this year.

Although academised sixth form colleges have been guaranteed funding to implement the pay award, this is not the case for sixth form colleges which are not academised, the NEU has said.

The union added that it is unclear whether the additional funding for further education announced in the Budget, including for sixth form colleges, can be utilised for staff pay.

In September, the NEU opened the strike ballot for its members across 40 sixth form colleges in England which have decided not to academise.

Overall, there was a 62% turnout and a 97% vote in favour of strike action.

The NEU passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law at 32 sixth form colleges.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “NEU sixth form college teachers have shown that they will fight for a fair pay award for all colleges.

“We are in dispute due to the baffling decision by the Government to offer an above-inflation pay award to some sixth form colleges and not others.

“This choice fundamentally undermines our existing national collective bargaining arrangement within the sixth form college sector and risks the creation of a two-tier workforce.

“The recent additional funding awarded to further education, including sixth form colleges, should properly be spent on staff pay and we are seeking urgent clarification from the DfE that they will confirm that colleges may do so.

“We have been disappointed by the failure of the Government to resolve this frankly unnecessary dispute, particularly when we have taken every step to explain the distinctive nature of sixth form colleges relative to the schools sector, and the importance of maintaining the integrity of existing collective bargaining arrangements.

“Our strong ballot result demonstrates that members will not hesitate to take strike action if this farcical situation is not put right.”

Last year, NEU members staged eight days of strike action in state schools in England in a pay dispute.

Graham Baird, director of HR services at the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), said: “We agree with the NEU that the Government’s decision to exclude sixth form colleges from the funding to increase staff pay is baffling.

“We also agree that this decision undermines our highly effective system of collective pay bargaining.

“However, we cannot condone strike action being taken in sixth form colleges and we will continue to urge the Government to avoid this action by providing the additional funding required to match the pay award made to staff in schools”.

The Department for Education (DfE) has been approached for comment.