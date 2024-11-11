Pause to remember all conflicts and not just the ‘big wars’, says veteran

An Army veteran has called on people to remember those who served in lesser-known conflicts, and not just to focus on “the big wars”.

During his 25 years in the Army, Derek “Benny” Bennett saw active service in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles, served in a peacekeeping mission in Cyprus, and as a liaison officer in the Gulf War.

The 72-year-old, who left the Army in 1992, said the “scars” people got from serving in “less talked-about places” are just as real as those from well-known conflicts, and that they deserve the same respect.

Speaking ahead of Remembrance Day, he said: “It’s crucial we remember not just the big wars like the Second World War, the Falklands, Afghanistan, or Iraq, but all the conflicts and peacekeeping missions that don’t always make the headlines.

“I know people who have suffered, and I personally know that the scars – whether seen or unseen – are just as real for those who served in less talked-about places.

“The impact on those who were there is the same, and their sacrifices deserve the same respect and remembrance.”

The veteran, originally from Shotton in North Wales and who now lives in a home in Edinburgh run by veterans’ charity Erskine, recalled some of his own military experiences.

These included one particularly close call while he was serving with the Parachute Regiment (Paras) in Northern Ireland.

“A rocket fired by an RPG-7 missed our vehicle by just six inches – we were very lucky,” he said.

Derek ‘Benny’ Bennett, third right, served in Northern Ireland, Cyprus and the Middle East during his 25-year military career (David Wooliscroft/PA)

“You’d be lying if you said you weren’t scared. We were backing up the infantry, and you could feel the tension in the air.

“The fear was always there, but you just had to push it down and get on with the job.

“There were some dark days, but amidst it all I met some wonderful people.”

Sergeant Major Bennett was also with the Paras on the ground in Cyprus in 1974, when the Turkish invasion unfolded, and he spent six months as part of the UN peacekeeping force.

“I loved every minute of it; that was the best three years of my Army career,” he said of his time with the regiment.

In 1989 he was deployed to Tel Aviv in Israel, where he served as a liaison officer with the multinational force and observers (MFO) during the first Gulf War.

This role saw him responsible, alongside a Dutch major, for trying to ensure the safety of staff and MFO personnel amid a barrage of Scud missile attacks.

Derek Bennett, back, sitting on a UN peacekeeping vehicle in Cyprus (David Wooliscroft/PA)

Despite suffering a serious spinal cord injury in 2018 that left him paralysed, the veteran remains active and driven, and maintains a daily fitness routine at the Erskine home.

“Erskine is a great place to be and the staff are brilliant,” he said.

“They do a fantastic job. The staff at Erskine honour veterans of all ages every single day with their care and dedication.

“It’s not just about remembering our service; it’s about making sure we feel valued, respected, and looked after, no matter what we’ve been through.

“They really go above and beyond, and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be.”

Wing Commander Ian Cumming, chief executive of Erskine Veterans Charity, said: “Erskine, as Scotland’s leading veterans charity, is committed to honouring veterans like Benny who have given so much for their country.

“Our staff work tirelessly every day to provide the highest standard of care, accommodation and community support, to ensure that all our veterans feel valued and respected.

“This Remembrance Day, we will come together as a charity to pay tribute to veterans of all ages and from all conflicts, reflecting on their immense contributions and sacrifices.

“It’s our mission to make sure their legacies are never forgotten, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”