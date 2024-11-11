Man arrested following death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson is rebailed

Detectives investigating the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson say they have been “working meticulously to fully understand the unprecedented circumstances” in which he died more than a year ago.

South Yorkshire Police issued an update as a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the fatal incident at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, on October 28 2023, was rebailed again.

Mr Johnson was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers when he was hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate.

The 29-year-old American died in hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November 2023 and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

Adam Johnson’s death in October 2023 shocked the sport of ice hockey (Bradley Collyer/PA).

On Monday, the force said he has been rebailed until January 20, 2025.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: “We have been working meticulously to fully understand the unprecedented circumstances in which Adam sadly lost his life.

“This complex investigation into Adam’s death remains ongoing and we are continuing to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with Adam’s family at this time.”

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

In January, Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since January 1.

This followed the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision in December to mandate the use of neck laceration protectors for its competitions.