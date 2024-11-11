In Pictures: United Kingdom pauses to remember fallen service personnel
Armistice Day was marked at home and abroad.
Published
Last updated
Events were held at home and abroad to mark Armistice Day and the sacrifice of service personnel.
Silences were observed with the Duchess of Edinburgh leading the commemoration at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
Across the country, similar solemn events were held.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle led commemorations at the Palace of Westminster, while Sir Keir Starmer joined France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
It was the first time a prime minister had joined a French leader there on Armistice Day since Sir Winston Churchill accompanied General Charles de Gaulle in 1944 while war was still raging.