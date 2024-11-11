Heathrow records busiest ever October

Heathrow Airport said it has recorded the busiest October in its history.

More than 7.2 million passengers travelled through the west London airport’s four terminals last month.

That is up from 7.0 million in October 2023.

The airport said it expects to handle a record 83.8 million passengers this year.

That is equivalent to more than an extra 7,000 daily passengers compared with the previous highest annual total of 80.9 million in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Heathrow said its investments in airport improvements this year will exceed £1 billion.

They include enhanced retail areas, new security lanes, resurfaced runways and new equipment for assistance services.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “This year has been all about breaking records at Heathrow.

“To keep up with growing demand and progress towards our vision of an extraordinary airport fit for the future we are investing more than £1 billion in 2024 alone.

“Being home to the world’s most connected airport is a huge boost for the UK economy thanks to Heathrow’s unrivalled links for passengers and cargo.

“To maintain that competitive edge, the Government needs to recognise aviation’s vital role in enabling and supporting other sectors in its industrial strategy.”