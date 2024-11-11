Former teacher who abused children over more than four decades is jailed

A former teacher and choirmaster, who is also a musician and had worked on TV and film projects including Wallace and Gromit, has been jailed for 12 years for child sex offences concerning 19 victims and spanning more than 40 years.

David Pickthall was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2015 for his services to education and charity, and had worked on a number of TV and film projects.

A since-deleted online biography detailing his career achievements noted that he was the “musical voice” of villainous penguin Feathers McGraw in the 1993 short film Wallace And Gromit: The Wrong Trousers.

The 66-year-old, of Ingrave Road, Brentwood, Essex, also worked on the post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later and with a number of philharmonic orchestras.

Judge Mary Loram KC, sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court, told Pickthall: “You are without a shadow of a doubt a predatory and manipulative paedophile who has adapted his offending over the years.”

She added: “If you hadn’t been arrested you would have carried on.”

The judge sentenced Pickthall to 12 years in prison, with a four-year extended licence period, and also made him subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

The defendant, who glared at the judge during sentencing, slowly put his jacket on afterwards before he was led to the cells.

He had admitted at an earlier hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court to 29 child sex offences concerning 19 people and spanning more than 40 years.

The crimes were committed between 1980 and 2021 in Brentwood in Essex and Upminster in east London.