CPS considering ‘complex’ evidence over alleged misconduct at Deepcut barracks

“Complex” evidence is being considered by prosecutors following an investigation into misconduct allegations at an Army barracks where four soldiers died from gunshot wounds.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it has received a file of evidence from Surrey Police “following an investigation into allegations of misconduct in a public office” relating to the Princess Royal Barracks, Deepcut, in Surrey.

It added that it cannot give a time frame for when a decision will be made.

Clockwise from left to right, Private James Collinson, Private Cheryl James, Private Sean Benton and Private Geoff Gray, who all died at Deepcut Army barracks in Surrey (PA)

Private Geoff Gray, 17, was found with two gunshot wounds to the head at Deepcut barracks in 2001 and in 2019 a coroner ruled his death was a suicide.

Privates Sean Benton, 20, Cheryl James, 18, and James Collinson, 17, also died from gunshot wounds at the base between 1995 and 2002, amid allegations of a culture of bullying and abuse.

Questions were raised in the following years over what led to the deaths, all in similar circumstances.

A review was conducted in 2006 and the government acknowledged that mistakes were made.

It said there had been deficiencies in the systems of care in place for young trainees and committed to improving conditions to ensure wellbeing and safety for personnel.

Surrey Police have been approached for comment.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We received a file of evidence from Surrey Police following an investigation into allegations of misconduct in a public office.

“We are carefully considering this complex material and cannot provide a time frame as to when a decision will be made.”