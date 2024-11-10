Swinney pays tribute to war hero uncle as nation pauses on Remembrance Sunday

First Minister John Swinney led tributes at the Remembrance Sunday service in Edinburgh, saying he will particularly remember his uncle who died in the Second World War.

Mr Swinney joined the city’s Lord Provost and other civic leaders to lay wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the city chambers, alongside veterans and military personnel.

The RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums band led a military parade down the Royal Mile, with members of the three armed forces marching in columns to the service.

When the gun fired from Edinburgh Castle at 11am, the city nation fell silent for two minutes to remember those who have died in conflict.

Rev Dr George J Whyte, interim moderator at St Giles’ Cathedral, led a short service of remembrance.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the service, Mr Swinney said it is “vital” to pay respect to those who died to preserve our freedoms.

He told the PA news agency: “All of us thought that the Second World War would be the end of conflict in Europe.

“Yet today, we find a conflict in Europe, in Ukraine, where the Ukrainian people are fighting for their liberty and freedom in the face of Russian aggression.

“We must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and we must remember today especially the sacrifices made by previous generations so we can live in liberty today.”

The First Minister’s uncle, Corporal Tom Hunter of 43 Royal Marine Commando, died on April 3 1945 in Comacchio, Italy.

He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for offering himself as a target to German guns in order to save his own troop during the battle.

The wreath-laying ceremony followed a military parade down the Royal Mile (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney said: “On Remembrance Sunday I remember particularly all those who lost their lives, but especially my late uncle.

“He was 21 years of age. He laid down his life to protect his troop and consequently he was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest award for bravery in the United Kingdom.

“Although that award was given to my late grandmother and my late grandfather, it was of limited comfort to them because they had lost their son, my mum had lost her brother, and her brothers had lost their brothers too.

“We remember fondly the sacrifice he made so we could live in freedom.”

Mr Swinney said the Victoria Cross medal was presented to his grandmother in the 1970s and is in the custody of the Royal Marines.

Other remembrance ceremonies took place elsewhere in Scotland, including one in Glasgow’s George Square which was attended by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.