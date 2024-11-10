One dead and two injured after shooting in south-east London

One man has died and two people have been injured in a shooting in south-east London.

Police were called at around 10.10am on Sunday to reports of a shooting in the area of Wells Park Road, Sydenham.

Emergency services attended and found a man with gunshot injuries who died at the scene.

A woman was also found with gunshot wounds to her legs and has been taken to hospital, but the Metropolitan Police said her condition is not life-threatening.

A third person attended hospital with what are believed to be gunshot injuries, the force added, although their condition is unknown.

The Met has appealed for information as it condemned the “senseless act of violence”.

No arrests have yet been made and police are trying to establish the victim’s identity and contact his family.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “I know people will be shocked by this senseless act of violence, all the more so on a Sunday morning in a residential area.

“I share their concerns and can assure the local community that the Met’s response, alongside our partners, has been rapid.

“We are determined to safeguard the community, to get to the bottom of what happened here and bring those responsible to justice.

“You will see a considerable number of additional officers in the area, including forensic experts. Police cordons are likely to remain in place for some time so that they can carry out their vital work.

“Officers will also be patrolling the area. I urge anyone with information to speak with those officers.

“A number of people have already contacted us, and we need that flow of information from anyone who saw or heard anything of note to continue. We also need to hear from anyone who has phone, CCTV or doorbell footage that may help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X on @MetCC with reference number 2527/10nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.