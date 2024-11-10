Hundreds mark Remembrance Sunday at National Memorial Arboretum

Hundreds of veterans, serving personnel and members of the public have marked Remembrance Sunday at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The British Army Band Catterick performed for the crowd gathered at the Armed Forces Memorial.

Army nurse Bethany Neame, from the talent in the ranks programme, sang Guiding Light.

After the performance, Dr Susan Weller, Archdeacon of Lichfield, prayed for those “whose lives in world wars and conflicts past and present have been given and taken away”.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony (Jacob King/PA)

A two-minute silence was then observed.

Following the silence, Reverend Vic Van Den Bergh read a prayer.

“We pray for all who have died or suffer as a result of conflict,” he said.

“Those whose lives are disfigured by war or terror, for servicemen and women, for civilians, for those held captive, each one remembered by and known to God.”

The national anthem was then sung, before attendees solemnly paid their respects with the laying of wreaths as the Black Voices group performed a medley.