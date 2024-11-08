Paedophile extradited from Thailand jailed for historic child sex abuse

A paedophile who was extradited from Thailand to face charges of historic child sexual abuse involving two young girls has been jailed for more than three years.

John Martin, 74, was brought back to Scotland by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in December 2023 after moving to Bangkok several years earlier.

He stood trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was found guilty of three charges on October 25, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

Prosecutors said the retired antiques dealer subjected the two girls to a campaign of sexual abuse lasting almost a decade between the mid-1980s and 1990s.

His offending took place at various locations in Perth and Kinross, Fife and East Lothian.

He was jailed for three years and three months when he was sentenced at the court on Friday, COPFS said.

Martin’s name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely and non-harassment orders, banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victims, have been granted for a period of 20 years.

Lynne Barrie, procurator fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: “John Martin is a sexual predator who preyed on vulnerable young girls over a number of years, inflicting significant trauma.

“It is thanks to their strength and courage in coming forward and reporting the abuse that he has now been brought to justice.

“COPFS is committed to securing justice for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of when the offences occurred.

“We will work with police, and international partners where necessary, to track down and prosecute those responsible.

“I would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward and report it, no matter how much time has passed.

“You will be listened to and supported, and we will use all the tools available to us to secure justice.”

Martin was formerly of Haddington, East Lothian.

Duncan Burrage, NCA liaison officer for Thailand, said: “John Martin thought he could base himself overseas and escape justice for his sex crimes against children in the UK.

“His arrest and return to Scotland to face these charges is down to the collective efforts of Police Scotland, NCA officers overseas, the Royal Thai Police’s Central Investigation Bureau and the Thai Office of the Attorney General.

“This case highlights the NCA’s determination to track down and bring to justice British child sex offenders, wherever they are in the world and however long it takes.

“We and our international partners will never stop looking for them.”

Police Scotland said they are wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred.

Sergeant Richard Robson said: “This was a complex and disturbing case and it is right that John Martin now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful actions.

“My thoughts remain with the victims and their families, and coming forward proved significant in our inquiries.

“They have shown immense courage in reporting these crimes so that Martin can be held accountable for his actions. I hope that his sentencing gives them some comfort and closure.”