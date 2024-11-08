Man and woman charged with murder of 21-year-old

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Birmingham.

Minister Enfrence was found with “serious injuries” in Medway Grove in Kings Norton on Tuesday morning and “nothing could be done to save him”, West Midlands Police said.

Isaiah Marsh, 20, and Mya Marsh, 23, both from Kings Norton, have been charged with murder and possessing a bladed article.

They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Enfrence’s family said in a statement: “Minister, you have been taken from us so abruptly and this has made an impact in our lives leaving a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.

“But we are happy to say you are now with the Lord in a better place. We will meet you again in eternity.”