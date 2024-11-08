Hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies from cancer aged 75

Hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has died aged 75, his company said.

The Scottish-born stylist, who gained fame with the creation of the wedge cut as well as his TV appearances, revealed in October he had weeks to live after his bowel cancer had spread to his liver.

A spokesman for Sorbie’s company confirmed his death to the PA news agency.

On Instagram, the hair salon said: “It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE.

“Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.”

The award-winning stylist previously set up the charity, My New Hair, to provide “public advice and support a national network of independent salons and professionals who provide a wig styling service for people suffering from cancer and medical hair loss”.

A statement also said: “Honouring Trevor’s wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support four charities: Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair, all close to his heart.

“We also plan to celebrate his remarkable life and contributions with a special event next year and will share details in due course.”