David Lammy’s past comments about Donald Trump ‘a concern’, says ex-spy chief

David Lammy’s previous comments about Donald Trump may be put to one side by the US president-elect because of his strong political mandate, a former spy chief has said.

Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy has drawn scrutiny in recent days for past remarks, including calling Mr Trump a “neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath”.

Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of MI6, said there was “concern” about the remarks and their impact on UK-US relations.

“Well of course, there’s a lot of baggage there, and that’s a concern, but when foreign secretaries go to Washington, they don’t necessarily see the president,” Sir Richard said.

“Maybe, if they have a good personal relationship, they do see each other, but the relationship can easily be dealt with by other people.

“Maybe Trump, now, because he’s got such a strong political mandate, will put issues like that to one side.”

Mr Lammy has told the BBC’s Newscast his previous comments are “old news”.

The Foreign Secretary also told the podcast he would seek to “get across” to the US that “hurting your closest allies” is not in the president-elect’s interest, amid fears of a looming trade war.

Sir Richard Dearlove (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is making efforts to smooth over tensions with the incoming president, who has said he wants to increase tariffs on goods imported from around the world by 10%, rising to 60% on items from China.

A UK state visit for the incoming president in the next year is expected to be “a bit of a tall order” as such an event takes time to organise, according to Mr Lammy.

Sir Alex Younger, another former MI6 chief, told broadcasters a Trump presidency could lead to a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He will attempt to engineer a rapid solution, but he’s been pulled in two directions.

“There will be a land swap. That is a terrible thing for the people who end up living under Russian rule.

“But fundamentally, it’s not the main argument. The main argument is whether Ukraine is a western or eastern country in future.”

Sir Alex added: “Trump’s advisers, on the one hand, are saying that Ukraine should be forced into neutrality, so basically back into the bosom of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.

“Others are talking about the need to do a land swap, but then reinforce its military and economic capabilities, and we need to make sure we are compounding that second argument.”

The president-elect has long spoken of his desire for a deal to end the war.

In comments which have worried Europe’s leaders, he has also complained about US tax dollars funding European security and has been highly critical about Nato members not spending enough.

The Prime Minister on Thursday said boosting defence spending to 2.5% “remains the commitment” of the Government, but did not set out a timeline to reach it.

Mr Trump has started to appoint his top team for when he takes over the presidency in January, having picked his campaign co-chairwoman Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff.