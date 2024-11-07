Widow appeals for return of Olympian’s medals stolen from family home

The widow of an Olympic champion is appealing for the return of two of his medals after they were stolen during a burglary.

Richard Meade won the team eventing and individual eventing golds at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The medals were stolen from his family’s home, near Marshfield in South Gloucestershire, between October 29 and November 1.

Several pieces of jewellery, antiques and trophies were also taken, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Mr Meade’s wife Angela said: “Richard died in 2015 and ​these medals hold a special place in the hearts of our whole family.

“We are all extremely proud of his achievements as an event rider, and whilst the medals are of very little monetary value​, they are ​priceless ​to us.

“I would plead for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the medals to hand them in to the police or any other safe place as soon as possible, or for anyone who sees them to contact the police.”

She added: “It is not the first time the medals have been stolen. In the 1980s, they were stolen from a car, but following a media appeal, the medals were left hidden in a public place, the authorities were tipped off and the medals were reunited with Richard.

Richard Meade, pictured with the Queen Mother in 1982, had a glittering equestrian career, winning Olympic golds as well as the Badminton Horse Trials (PA)

“One medal had been partially scratched, revealing that it was not solid gold and therefore of negligible material value.”

Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood, who is investigating the burglary, said: “These items are understandably of huge sentimental importance to the victims and they are extremely anxious for them to be returned.

“Officers have carried out forensic and CCTV inquiries and have spoken to people living in the area.

“Efforts to locate these items and identify those responsible for their theft are continuing.

“Any burglary can have a devastating impact on victims – not only is there a financial or sentimental impact, but it can also make people feel unsafe in their own homes.

“I would encourage anyone who sees any of these items, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information which could help our investigation to come forward.”